Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,570 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $293.18 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

