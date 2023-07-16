Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Price Target to GBX 214

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Forterra to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Forterra Stock Performance

FTTRF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

