DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 713,600 shares, an increase of 910.8% from the June 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $254,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Kellen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,596,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,250 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

