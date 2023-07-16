DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 186,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,258. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

