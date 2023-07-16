Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

