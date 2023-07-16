Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 372.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $188.93. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

