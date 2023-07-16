Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.20. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

