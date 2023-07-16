Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 1.6 %

EML stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eastern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

