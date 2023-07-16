easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 585 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.88) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 555.56 ($7.15).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 477.80 ($6.15) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,963.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

