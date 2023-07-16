Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Raised by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,343 shares of company stock valued at $79,858 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. 1,143,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

