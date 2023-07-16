Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,034,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,321. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

