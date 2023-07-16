Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

