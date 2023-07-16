Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 435 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 31,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,760. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

