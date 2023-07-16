Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $288,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.38. 120,062,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,192,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $891.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

