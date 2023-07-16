Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,567. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $163.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

