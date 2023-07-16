Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,100. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

