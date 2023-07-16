Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

EDN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 42,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,920. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $364.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.