Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $87.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 562.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 22,000.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 45.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

