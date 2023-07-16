Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,822.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($23.45).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.22) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Insider Transactions at Entain
In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.57), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($822,046.57). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
