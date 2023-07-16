Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $117.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.92.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

