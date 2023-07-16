Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $805.73 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $806.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

