Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Update

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,900 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

ZGN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 375,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

