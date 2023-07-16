Escroco Emerald Trading Down 99.7% Over Last Week (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 99.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $96,051.08 and approximately $0.23 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.02274835 USD and is down -11.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

