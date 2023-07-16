Eukles Asset Management Buys 68 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GS stock opened at $326.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.15 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.