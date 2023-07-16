Eukles Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

Zoetis stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

