Eukles Asset Management Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $238.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

