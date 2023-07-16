Eukles Asset Management Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.