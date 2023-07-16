Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $144.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

