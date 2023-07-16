Eukles Asset Management Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

