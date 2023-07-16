Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $85.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.79.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.