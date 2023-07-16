Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure ( NYSE:SNMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

