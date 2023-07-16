Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 754,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Eyenovia Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.43. 239,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,078. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Insider Activity

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 88,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,744.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 10,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 88,247 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,854.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,744.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,747 shares of company stock valued at $284,730 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

