FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $262.87.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

