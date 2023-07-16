Financial Comparison: Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 42.02% 16.42% 2.18% First Internet Bancorp 11.94% 8.28% 0.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.13 $41.82 million $3.53 4.84 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.81 $35.54 million $2.42 6.65

This table compares Parke Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parke Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Internet Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Parke Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.