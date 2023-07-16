Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FISI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Financial Institutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

See Also

