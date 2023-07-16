First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 75,274 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BICK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

