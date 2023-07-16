First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

