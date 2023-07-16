First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.84%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
