First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

