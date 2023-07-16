First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1887 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.