First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 88.1% in June

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

