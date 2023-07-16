Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke bought 40,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,800 shares of company stock worth $41,170. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

