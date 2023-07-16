Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 161.5% in June

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($180.11) to £155 ($199.41) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,916.57.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDYPY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.95. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

