Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 4.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.