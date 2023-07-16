Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $412.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.71. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.