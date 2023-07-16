Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Maximus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.72 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

