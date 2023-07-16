Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.26% of Fox Factory worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

