Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.37% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

