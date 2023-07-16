Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.33% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

