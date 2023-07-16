Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 12,129 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of TopBuild worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

