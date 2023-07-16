Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 90,201 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,201 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.08% of Frontdoor worth $24,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

FTDR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.